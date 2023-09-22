How parents of all faiths, no faith, flocking to Florida's Catholic schools

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

By Grazie Pozo Christie

Real Clear Wire

My friend Andrea recently brought her daughter Sofia over for a visit. A precocious and ebullient little kindergartner, Sofia wanted to show me her new school uniform – a peter-pan collared shirt overlaid with a plaid jumper. On the chest of the jumper was a golden cross and the initials of Saints Peter and Paul. “This means my school belongs to God,” Sofia took great pains to explain to me. “We pray every day to Our Lady of Guadalupe, and everyone is so happy there!”

Andrea looked on, teary-eyed, and I must confess my eyes watered too. She told me she never dreamed her daughter would be able to attend a Catholic school here in the United States. Sofia can – thanks to Florida’s new universal school choice program.

TRENDING: 'Emergency' spending

I’ve known Andrea since she arrived in Miami at the age of ten. Her parents brought her over the border from Mexico and she later qualified as a Dreamer, graduating from Coral Gables High School in Miami. She worked in the hotel industry and was rising to a position of responsibility at a local hotel when the Covid lockdowns derailed her career. She and her husband work hard but make ends meet only with the help of family. They pay $50 a month toward Sofia’s tuition. Her choice scholarship pays the rest of the $8652 per-year tuition.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Sofia’s story is one repeated by the hundreds of thousands in schools across our state. Last March, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB1 into law, making 3.4 million K-12 students in Florida eligible for a choice scholarship. Florida is investing heavily in the idea that school choice enhances the education of all students, private, charter and public, because it fosters healthy competition and growth. The expectation is that all Florida schools will be working harder every day to offer parents what they want for their children: orderly and pleasant learning environments, academic excellence, and special attractions like classical curricula and innovative programming.

Even when supplied with a wide range of options, Catholic schools like Sts. Peter and Paul are successfully capturing the interest of parents. Before the expansion of Florida choice programs there were many families who didn’t qualify for a needs-based scholarship but also couldn’t afford the relatively modest price of a parochial education. This barrier has been demolished. Now Catholic schools here are full; new ones are opening up and existing schools are growing. The steady expansion of state scholarship programs helps explain why.

Do most parents want school choice? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Like Sofia’s family, many of the families that are new to the parochial system are interested in the religious and moral formation Catholic schools provide. As Catholics themselves, they know that an active faith provides overarching meaning and community connection, and they want these sustaining things for their children. However, there is more to the Catholic school advantage than religious education, and savvy parents of all faiths or no faith at all are flocking to those institutions. Indeed, non-Catholics make up a full 20 percent of Catholic school enrollments.

The Florida scholarship programs are a smart investment for parents, students and taxpayers. Researcher David Figlio has shown that low-income Catholic school students using the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship out-perform their non-Catholic school peers in both reading and math. Annual learning gains by these disadvantaged students show that the academic excellence, high expectations, and well-ordered and disciplined atmosphere at these schools are just what these students need to live up to their full potential.

It's also worth noting that Florida’s Catholic school are increasingly diverse. In fact, they enroll slightly more students of color (65%) than our public schools. The high-quality education is especially telling and timely in the face of the nation-wide, post-pandemic lockdown declines in math and reading scores that hit Black and Hispanic students particularly hard.

Diversity at these schools also extends to programming and innovation. Many Florida Catholic schools offer International Baccalaureate programs; some offer work-study programs; others in remote areas cater to the needs of farm workers, with adult education classes, bilingual teachers and a scholarship funds for alums who go on to college. The Archdiocese of Miami even runs a Virtual Catholic School to enhance the course offerings of brick-and-mortar schools across the state.

The process of making school choice in Florida available to every single K-12 student has been an exciting ride. Opening a panorama of options for every kid--not just those lucky enough to be born into a wealthy family--is something all states should consider emulating. I expect Catholic schools across the country would find themselves bursting at the seams, like those in Florida. And I expect there would be lots of little Sofias who would be living the dreams of their hard-working parents by obtaining a Catholic education.

Grazie Pozo Christie, M.D., is a Senior Fellow for The Catholic Association and host of the nationally syndicated radio show Conversations with Consequences.

This article was originally published by RealClearPolicy and made available via RealClearWire.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!