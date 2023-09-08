A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Would you pass the job interview 'coffee cup test'?

How 1 boss disqualifies job candidates sparks debate

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 8, 2023 at 1:07pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – An executive’s "coffee cup test" for job candidates has sparked online debates as his secret evaluation method gains attention from social media users who stumble on his four-year-old interview.

Trent Innes, of Melbourne, Australia, revealed his covert personality test when he appeared on the popular business podcast, "The Venture Podcast with Lambros Photios," in May 2019, while he was a managing director at Xero, an accounting software company.

In the 16-minute podcast episode titled, "The Secret Job Interviewing Hack to Recruit the Right Staff," Innes explained that he escorts job interview candidates to an office kitchen and offers them a cup of coffee or another beverage before he moves on to questions.

Read the full story ›

