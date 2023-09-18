'Pathetic': Pro-lifers blast Trump for calling 6-week abortion ban a 'terrible mistake'

By Kate Anderson

Pro-life advocates criticized former President Donald Trump after he said that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida’s fetal heartbeat law was a “terrible thing” during an interview on Sunday.

DeSantis, who is running against the former president for the 2024 Republican nomination, signed an abortion bill in April that prohibits the procedure after a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically around six weeks.

Trump called the Florida bill a "mistake" and when asked by NBC's "Meet the Press" what he'd do if a 15-week federal abortion ban came across his desk as president, he said:

"I would sit down with both sides and negotiate something and we'll end up with peace on that issue for the first time in 52 years. I'm not going to say, 'I would or I wouldn't [sign it].' I mean DeSantis is willing to sign a five-week and six-week ban.

"I think what he did is a terrible thing and a terrible mistake."

