'Pathetic': Pro-lifers blast Trump for calling 6-week abortion ban a 'terrible mistake'

Lila Rose of Live Action says former president 'should not be the GOP nominee'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 18, 2023 at 12:43pm
Lila Rose

Lila Rose

By Kate Anderson
Daily Caller News Foundation

Pro-life advocates criticized former President Donald Trump after he said that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida’s fetal heartbeat law was a “terrible thing” during an interview on Sunday.

DeSantis, who is running against the former president for the 2024 Republican nomination, signed an abortion bill in April that prohibits the procedure after a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically around six weeks.

TRENDING: Saturday Night Live alum sounds off on 'evil' in blue state: 'No longer safe to raise children'

Trump called the Florida bill a "mistake" and when asked by NBC's "Meet the Press" what he'd do if a 15-week federal abortion ban came across his desk as president, he said:

"I would sit down with both sides and negotiate something and we'll end up with peace on that issue for the first time in 52 years. I'm not going to say, 'I would or I wouldn't [sign it].' I mean DeSantis is willing to sign a five-week and six-week ban.

"I think what he did is a terrible thing and a terrible mistake."

Is Donald Trump truly pro-life when he calls the 6-week abortion ban a 'terrible mistake'?

“Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the country needs a “human rights advocate” who will save the “lives of children” and help “mothers in need.”“Every single candidate should be clear on how they plan to do that. It begins with focusing on the extremes of the other side, and ambition and common sense on our own,” Dannenfelser said. “Anything later than a 15-week protection for babies in the womb (when science proves they can feel pain) as a national minimum standard makes no sense. We thank Gov. Ron DeSantis for following the science and the will of the people by signing the Heartbeat Protection Act into law.”

Lila Rose, president and founder of Live Action, called the former president’s remarks “pathetic and unacceptable” in a Twitter post.

Samantha D., a Live Action ambassador, told Trump to “get on board” and cited former Vice President Mike Pence, who said that he would support a 15-week minimum federal ban, according to a Twitter post.

Kristin Hawkins, president of Students for Life, also chastised Trump, arguing that “protecting human life at 5 or 6 weeks isn’t a ‘terrible thing’… it’s the right thing,” according to a Twitter post.

Trump came under fire from pro-life groups following the 2022 midterm elections after he blamed Republicans for pressing too hard on the abortion issue following the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court in June of that year. DeSantis called out the former president in May for saying that he was “too harsh” on abortion, with the governor stating he was “proud to do it” and that “99% of pro-lifers” would likely be in support of fetal heartbeat laws.

The Trump and DeSantis campaigns did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

