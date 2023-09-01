Poll shows voters have little support for transgenderism for children

There's little support among voters for the transgender ideology that imposes injury on children through chemicals and body-mutilating surgeries, according to a new poll.

According to The Center Square Voters' Voice Poll of 2,500 registered voters, reported by Just the News, nearly six in 10 respondents oppose medical interventions for children under 18.

The report said the poll found just 10% who said "children should have the ability" to seek such "treatments," and another 21% said that would be OK if parents give permission.

"The poll found 62% of men and 54% of women were against gender-changing surgery or puberty blockers for children," Just the News reported.

TRENDING: The human heart as the battlefield of mental health

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"What's surprising – for how much you hear about it, how much it is in your face – you look at the public opinion data and there's definitely not a majority who are in support of this," noted Mike Noble, founder of Noble Predictive Insights.

"Six in ten are saying, 'That's a non-starter.'"

Significantly, the poll identified actual support for the life-altering chemicals and surgeries only among those who said they were "a strong Democrat."

Is support of transgenderism for children far lower than the left would like to believe? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Promoting transgenderism, after all, has been one of Joe Biden's main agenda points for his presidency, the other being abortion.

The poll said 22% of that bloc said children should be able to get those procedures, and another 40% approved with parental permission.

"Sixty-four percent of voters who said they had children under the age of 18 said minors should not be having these transgender medical interventions. And 40% of voters who said children should be able to have the medical interventions, with 25% of that group saying it needed to come with parental approval," the report said.

Noble told Just the News the ones who are "most supportive" or those who have no children.

The issue has been a battleground since Biden took office and started promoting the ideology at all levels. He wants boys on girls athletic teams, sex change surgeries funded by taxpayers, and more.

A significant number of states, now approaching two dozen including Missouri, Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Florida and Indiana, have imposed restrictions on the body mutilations.

On the other side, the pro-trans agenda is being led by California and a list of other Democrat states, such as Michigan, New Jersey and Oregon.

The poll was done by Noble Predictive Insights from July 31 to Aug. 3. It surveyed 1,000 registered Republicans, 1,000 registered Democrats, and 500 independents.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!