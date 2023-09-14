President's order to media on impeachment coverage draws backlash

Given the legacy media's alignment with Joe Biden's agenda, its willingness to push to the American public his messaging, its actual financial support for his campaigning and more, it's not a surprise that Biden now feels comfortable giving out orders about reporting.

But even so, the White House decision to send a letter to media leaders "demanding they probe the 'lies' of the House GOP's impeachment inquiry," has draw a negative reaction.

Such as, "This is outrageous."

The report of a letter being sent to prominent media outlets like the Associated Press and CNN, among others, came out within hours of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's announcement that the House would begin an inquiry into whether Biden must be impeached for crimes he committed.

That investigation already has produced reams of evidence in the House, including that "President Biden lied to the American people about knowledge of his family's foreign business dealings," the $20 million in payments "directed to Biden family members," that the family has generated more than 150 "suspicious activity" reports from banks, the FBI document alleging a $10 million bribe to the Bidens, and the entire Burisma scandal, where Joe Biden, as vice president, ordered the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor looking into corruption at a company that was paying Hunter Biden millions of dollars.

Has the White House gotten so bold that they are brazenly telling the media to predetermine their coverage? As a former reporter, this is outrageous. Republicans will follow the facts wherever they will lead. And the media should report the facts without bias. https://t.co/MposHoj29p — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) September 13, 2023

Former reporter Ashley Hinson wrote, "Has the White House Gotten so bold that they are brazenly telling the media to predetermine their coverage? As a former reporter, this is outrageous."

Hinson, a Republican member of Congress from Iowa, suggested that "the media should report the facts without bias."

America's legacy media, however, has a lengthy history of promoting, or protecting, Joe Biden. In fact, during the 2020 election, the accurate reporting by one publication on the scandals detailed in a laptop computer abandoned by Hunter Biden was repeatedly suppressed by other media outlets, who described it as Russian disinformation.

In fact, the reporting on the scandals was accurate, and has since been documented, and a poll shows that suppression, which was encouraged by the FBI, probably cost President Trump the 2020 victory.

Now it is Fox News that is detailing the reaction to word of the White House demands of media outlets that were included in a letter from Ian Sams, a spokesman for the White House Counsel’s office.

He told media members to "ramp up [their] scrutiny" of House Republicans.

The irony was that during President Trump's term in office, Democrats repeatedly made up stories about him in order to bring failed impeach-and-remove campaigns against him.

Those involved in inquiry into alleged Biden family corruption in Ukraine, and claims about the January 6 protests-turned-riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Fox reported, "Jonathan Turley, a FOX News legal analyst and George Washington University law professor, wrote that the Biden White House's letter had an 'uncomfortable feeling of marching orders to the media.'"

He said, "It is a call for media to tailor the coverage to push the position of the White House against this effort to ramp up the investigation into corruption. It is an approach that is already embraced by many in the media."

He added, "The White House is now calling for the media to again form the wagons around the President and attack the impeachment effort as it did the laptop and the corruption investigation."

North Carolina Rep. Greg Murphy noted, "If this doesn’t demonstrate the contempt the White House and Democrats have for transparency and an honest press, I don’t know what does."

The White House refuses to answer questions about President Biden’s involvement in his family’s influence peddling and what the Bidens sold to make millions. When faced with defending the indefensible, the White House is now threatening the media to stop reporting on it. https://t.co/GfM2KaVZBX — Jessica Collins (@jbakercollins) September 13, 2023

The letter has an uncomfortable feeling of marching orders to the media. It is also notable in the role of White House Counsel's office. It removes any pretense of separation between the Biden personal legal team and the White House Counsel’s office. https://t.co/YNXYxVxflG — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 13, 2023

I actually think posting this is helpful, because this is the WH telling reporters how to report on the WH and it makes for an easy checklist to see which ones are simply following explicit instructions https://t.co/ziFgaTV6XM — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 13, 2023

We know the media was going to run interference on trying to cover up for this president anyway. You just don’t expect the White House to be this brazen in admitting their collusion. Meanwhile, @HouseGOP will follow the facts wherever they lead.https://t.co/iwY4NqeJOm — Congressman Rudy Yakym (@RepRudyYakym) September 13, 2023

There's evidence of bribery with foreign adversaries, and if this is all "lies" -- why did Biden brazenly lie about being in contact with his son regarding his shady foreign business throughout the 2020 campaign? Perhaps the media should "ramp up its scrutiny" of that? https://t.co/acf2RICDG5 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 13, 2023

Can’t teach an old, decrepit, dimentia- riddled, dog-faced pony soldier new tricks. https://t.co/ITmPrUtd6N — Brian McWilliams (@BrianMcWilliams) September 13, 2023

Joe Biden and the WH are now admitting to the entire world that they tell the media exactly what to say and do. No wonder the media attacks President Trump 24/7 and never tells the truth about Democrats. Will the media follow the WH’s marching orders?https://t.co/OATnUALnek — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 13, 2023

The level of collusion between the mainstream media and this President is at a level unseen in American history. https://t.co/bmY78jjd8W — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) September 13, 2023

Indiana Rep. Rudy Yakym said the White House's move was "brazen." Other comments "not okay" and "communist bs."

Several comments on social media described the White House instructions to the media on what and how to report as "marching orders."

The letter from Sams charged, "It's time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies."

