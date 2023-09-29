A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pro-aborts want me 'raped' and 'killed' because I'm pro-life

Lydia Taylor explains how TikTok audience 'flocked to my social media accounts to spread hate'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 29, 2023 at 6:41pm
(FOX NEWS) -- As a young, pro-life activist in college, my daily life looks pretty different from most other students. My peers wake up and scroll through social media; I wake up and scroll through all the hateful and threatening comments I’ve received overnight. These past few days have been especially terrible as I’ve received more than 20,000 messages after a pro-abortion comedian made a viral video attacking my pro-life beliefs.

I’ve been told that I should have been aborted and should get killed or raped — so "pro-woman," right? However, while I find it very disturbing, I can’t say I’m surprised.

The abortion lobby supports violence in the womb when a baby is deemed an inconvenience … so of course they support violence against people like me, as I’m also inconvenient to their narrative. That’s why when a popular TikTok creator made a video criticizing me, her audience immediately flocked to my social media accounts to spread hate, find out my personal information and wish horrific violence upon me.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







