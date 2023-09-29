Pro-aborts want me 'raped' and 'killed' because I'm pro-life

(FOX NEWS) -- As a young, pro-life activist in college, my daily life looks pretty different from most other students. My peers wake up and scroll through social media; I wake up and scroll through all the hateful and threatening comments I’ve received overnight. These past few days have been especially terrible as I’ve received more than 20,000 messages after a pro-abortion comedian made a viral video attacking my pro-life beliefs.

I’ve been told that I should have been aborted and should get killed or raped — so "pro-woman," right? However, while I find it very disturbing, I can’t say I’m surprised.

The abortion lobby supports violence in the womb when a baby is deemed an inconvenience … so of course they support violence against people like me, as I’m also inconvenient to their narrative. That’s why when a popular TikTok creator made a video criticizing me, her audience immediately flocked to my social media accounts to spread hate, find out my personal information and wish horrific violence upon me.

