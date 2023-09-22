Project Veritas shuts down, fires all journalists and employees

(VALIANT NEWS) – Today it was reported that Project Veritas has fired all of its reporters and shuttered its operations months after the group ousted its founder, James O’Keefe, claiming that he created a hostile work environment and consumed an outsized portion of company resources.

The news was broken by former Project Veritas employee Bobby Harr, who is now an independent reporter. Harr wrote that Project Veritas suspended its operations, effective immediately, on September 21.

Harr claimed that CEO Hannah Giles, who was involved in the ACORN sting video with O’Keefe and returned to the company in his absence, reportedly cited “financial ruin” as the reason for the final layoffs, and reported that all investigations have been halted.

