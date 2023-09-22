A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Project Veritas shuts down, fires all journalists and employees

Move comes after ousting O'Keefe

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 22, 2023 at 6:29pm
(Image courtesy of Pexels)

(VALIANT NEWS) – Today it was reported that Project Veritas has fired all of its reporters and shuttered its operations months after the group ousted its founder, James O’Keefe, claiming that he created a hostile work environment and consumed an outsized portion of company resources.

The news was broken by former Project Veritas employee Bobby Harr, who is now an independent reporter. Harr wrote that Project Veritas suspended its operations, effective immediately, on September 21.

Harr claimed that CEO Hannah Giles, who was involved in the ACORN sting video with O’Keefe and returned to the company in his absence, reportedly cited “financial ruin” as the reason for the final layoffs, and reported that all investigations have been halted.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







