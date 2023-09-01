Propagandist: Tucker Carlson's warning comes from 'dead man walking'

A propagandist has issued a theatrical warning on a new broadcast, describing X commentator Tucker Carlson as a "dead man walking."

The comment comes from Vladimir Solovyov, who is described by the Daily Beast as "Russia's most prominent propagandist," and came on his "The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov recently.

The Daily Mail explained he was commenting on Carlson's comment that he fears the U.S. is preparing for war with Russia.

"Who says that? A dead man walking! He sincerely believes that the next step after the accusations and the declaration of impeachment will be an assassination of Trump," Solovyov said, as translations from the original Russia document.

"But this man, who is currently the most popular English-speaking journalist, signed his own death warrant!"

Solovyov played several clips of Carlson's comments on his show.

Carlson's comments came after his 45-minute interview with President Donald Trump was posted online.

At that time, he also questioned Trump whether Trump thought he would be targeted for assassination.

"Why wouldn't they try and kill you? Honestly," Carlson asked, to which Trump responded with a description of his opponents as "people that are sick."

Carlson, who was on comedian Adam Carolla's podcast, said, "They indicted him three times, and every single time his popularity rose. If you begin with criticism, then you go to protest, then you go to impeachment, then you go to indictment, and none of them work, what's next? Graph it out, man! We're speeding toward assassination, obviously. No-one will say that, but I don't know how you can't reach that conclusion."

In fact, Democrat prosecutors have indicted Trump multiple times already in their campaign to make sure he doesn't win the 2024 presidential election. In their cases, they contend he didn't have a First Amendment right to comment on the 2020 election, that his telephone calls and meetings amount to criminal conspiracy, that he must be punished for having documents from his presidency in his home even though Joe Biden had similar documents in his homes, and garage, and faces no punishment, and more.

The Russian commentor also elaborated on his statement about a threat to Carlson's life, based on the fact he's asked to interview Vladimir Putin.

"I can't rule out that in the near future, as he is leaving Europe, there will either be an air crash or something will happen to the car in which he will be traveling, or he might eat something that he shouldn't. Maybe his heart will suddenly stop! If I were in his place, I would tell no one of my travel routes."

