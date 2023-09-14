A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Provocative new movie, 'Route 60: The Biblical Highway,' in 1,600 U.S. theaters Sept. 18 and 19

Scriptural stories took place in villages that today many claim has no connection to Israel at all

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 13, 2023 at 9:45pm
The Sea of Galilee in Israel (Image by Heather Truett from Pixabay)

The Sea of Galilee in Israel (Image by Heather Truett from Pixabay)

(ALL ISRAEL NEWS) -- JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – Why would an Orthodox Jew from New York City team up with an Evangelical Christian from Kansas to make a movie about the most controversial yet consequential sites in all of the Holy Land?

What’s more, why would this Orthodox Jew join forces with Trinity Broadcasting Company (TBN) – the most-watched Christian TV network in the United States – to make such a film?

And why release it during the most sacred season on the Jewish calendar?

Read the full story ›

