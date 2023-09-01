A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education
Public elementary threatened for hosting racially segregated playdate

Police present as a precaution

Published September 1, 2023 at 2:41pm
Published September 1, 2023 at 2:41pm
(JUST THE NEWS) – A California public elementary school held a racially segregated playdate on campus, resulting in national backlash and a false bomb threat that required the school to evacuate.

According to a news release from the Oakland Unified School District, Chabot Elementary and its Equity and Inclusion Committee hosted an official school event — a “BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) Playdate” on August 26 to “build and promote positive affinity spaces for students and families of color.”

That same release also noted more than half of students at Chabot identify as “students of color,” making white students — who were not invited to the event — a minority.

