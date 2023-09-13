'Public offices are not for sale': McCarthy unloads on Biden

Explaining that America's "public offices are not for sale," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy laid out for his Republican colleagues some of the evidence that prompted him to announce an inquiry into whether Joe Biden should be impeached.

In a letter to House members obtained by Just the News, just hours after he announced the inquiry, he explained what will happen now is that congressional committees will "gather all the acts and provide answers for the American people."

Already, he confirmed, "We have found that President Biden lied to the American people about knowledge of his family's foreign business dealings."

He continued, "Eyewitness testimony revealed that the president joined multiple phone calls and had various interactions with his son's business partners. For example, Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's business partner, testified that Joe Biden spoke or met with Hunter Biden's business associates around 20 times, and that after meeting with President Biden, foreign nationals sent Hunter Biden millions of dollars, and bought him a Porsche."

McCarthy also cited the nearly $20 million in payments "directed to Biden family members and associates through numerous shell companies."

And the fact that the Treasury Department listed more than 150 Biden family financial transactions and associates as "suspicious activity."

Then there are allegations from a trusted confidential FBI source of $10 million in bribes to the family, a situation that has neither been proven nor debunked.

Then there's the Burisma scandal, where Joe Biden, as vice president, ordered the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor looking into corruption at a company that was paying Hunter Biden millions of dollars.

"Finally, despite these serious allegations, it appears that the president's family has been afforded special treatment by Biden's own administration – treatment they would not otherwise have received if they were not related to the president. For example, in July, there was the sweetheart plea deal that President Biden's Department of Justice tried to sneak past the public."

The deal would have let Hunter Biden out of responsibility for a series of major tax violations and a felony gun charge in return for a plea to a couple of misdemeanors and a diversion program.

And appearing just recently, he said, was evidence "Then-Vice President Biden used a pseudonym … to communication with his son about official business."

"Taken together, they paint a picture of a culture of corruption, obstruction, and abuse of power that rises to the level of further investigation. Simply put, the American people deserve to know that public offices are not for sale…"

Just the News explained the move follows "weeks of bombshell revelations and contentious debate."

The legacy media reaction was typified by a social media posting from AP, which largely has acted as an arm of the Democrat Party in recent years, attacking President Donald Trump and defending Biden.

This time it claimed that Republicans have been "aggressively" investigating Biden and have been making claims "without evidence."

Since gaining the House majority, House Republicans have aggressively investigated Biden and his son, claiming without evidence that they engaged in an influence peddling scheme. Here's what comes next: https://t.co/4Qxz6C2IXY — The Associated Press (@AP) September 12, 2023

In fact, Just the News reported the grounds for McCarthy's move include that: "Biden made false statements to the Americans public to get elected and since he took office, including denying that his family did not get money from communist China when in fact it got millions."

Also, "The president facilitated his family's enrichment as Barack Obama's vice president by joining phone calls and meetings with his son Hunter's business associates."

And, "Biden presided over a family that collected nearly $20 million in foreign proceeds – some from oligarchs of concern to U.S. – and had more than 150 banking transactions flagged as suspicious.

McCarthy said the inquiry will determine whether articles of impeachment for high crimes and misdemeanors are warranted.



