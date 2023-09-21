A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Public university slashes teaching major, other programs to fix deficit

May also shutter art history, health, French

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 21, 2023 at 1:40pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
College-student-young-woman-university-school-study-Pexels.jpg

College-student-young-woman-university-school-study-Pexels.jpg

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A State University of New York school has cut four academic programs and may slash 14 others to address a $9 million annual deficit.

“SUNY Potsdam President Suzanne Smith is working in conjunction with SUNY on a plan that will put the College on a path to fiscal stability,” according to a Tuesday statement by Associate Vice President for Communications Mindy Thompson, shared with The College Fix.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The email proposed the discontinuation of four academic programs.

TRENDING: What does God most care about?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Crime, inflation driving up auto insurance costs for average Americans
University investigating 'anti-racist' research center
Revolutionary spinal cord procedure restores neurons, allows paralyzed mice to walk again
River fish deemed toxic after train derailment
One-third of children put on puberty blockers saw mental health 'reliably deteriorate'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×