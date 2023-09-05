A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Putin to meet Kim Jong Un for possible weapons acquisition to fight Ukraine

Any transfer between Russia and N. Korea would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 5, 2023 at 11:18am
Vladimir Putin (Video screenshot)

By Jake Smith
Daily Caller News Foundation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could meet in the coming weeks for a weapons discussion as the two foreign nations strengthen their relationship, the New York Times reported Monday.

Kim plans to travel to Vladivostok to discuss potentially supplying Russia with weaponry and other military resources in the country’s war against Ukraine, American and allied officials told the NYT. Russia and North Korea have recently increased cooperation and swapped letters about a weapons transfer for Russia’s war effort.

“We urge the D.P.R.K. to cease its arms negotiations with Russia and abide by the public commitments that Pyongyang has made to not provide or sell arms to Russia,” Adrienne Watson, National Security Council (NSC) spokeswoman, said in a statement to the NYT.

Putin reportedly wants Kim to supply Russia with antitank missiles and artillery shells, while Kim is requesting that Russia supply North Korea with food provisions, satellite technology and nuclear-powered submarines, according to the NYT. North Korea recently failed to launch a spy satellite into orbit for the second time, and vowed to try again in October.

President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, shake hands as they meet for the first time, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the Capella Hotel in Singapore. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Will North Korea transfer weapons to Russia for the ongoing war in Ukraine?

The leaders would meet during the Eastern Economic Forum taking place at the campus of Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok from Sept. 10 through Sept. 13, according to the NYT. Kim would also travel to Russia’s Pacific fleet naval docks.

The White House recently announced that Russia and North Korea have been swapping letters about the war in Ukraine and Putin’s bid to acquire weapons for Russia’s offensive measures. Any weapons transfer between Moscow and Pyongyang would violate United Nations Security Council resolutions, White House NSC spokesman John Kirby previously said.

Kim promised “full support and solidarity” to Putin in June.

The State Department, the National Security Council and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

