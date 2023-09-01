A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health PoliticsTO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Ramaswamy proposes bringing back 'mental health institutions' to fight crime

'We have a mental health epidemic across this country'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2023 at 2:55pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Image courtesy Pexels)

(Image courtesy Pexels)

Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called for bringing back “mental health institutions” as one of two cornerstones of fighting crime.

Crime spiked in six major cities where prosecutors backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros were elected. The Chicago Police Department reported that crime increased by 82% since 2021.

TRENDING: Why we're emphasizing the Ten Commandments

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

WATCH:

“I don’t think localities should get money, block grants from the federal government unless they’re allowing cops to do their jobs. We know how to address crime in this country: More cops on the street, literally on the street without being able to look over their shoulder, fear of being sued. That’s thing number one,” Ramaswamy told “Ingraham Angle” guest host Brian Kilmeade. “Thing number two is bring back mental health institutions. We have a mental health epidemic across this country.”

“Over the same period that we sought closure of mental health institutions, we have seen a spike in violent crime in this country,” Ramaswamy continued. “That doesn’t mean drugging up a bunch of people with Zoloft and Seroquel. It means restoring purpose, faith-based approaches and otherwise. But those are politically incorrect discussions right now. Cops doing their jobs and mental health institutions, I say bring both of those thing back. That’s how we address violent crime.”

Should mental health institutions be brought back?

Ramaswamy founded Roivant Technologies, a biotech firm that develops drugs to deal with a number of maladies, including ulcerative colitis, thyroid eye disease, Graves disease and Crohn’s disease.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today’s ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film “Sound of Freedom” – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children’s “right to consent” on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

“Pedophiles are sitting back right now,” says Ballard, “and going, ‘We’ve been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don’t have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us’ – IN AMERICA!”

Ballard’s concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, “THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION.”

But that’s just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites’ affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled “THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Clothing giant data breach affects half a million people
'Mugshot merch' selling like hotcakes on Trump's website
Cotton linked to Chinese slave labor keeps turning up in inspected shoes, clothes
Blue-city activists set up rogue drug-injection site as overdoses soar
Ramaswamy proposes bringing back 'mental health institutions' to fight crime
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×