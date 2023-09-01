Ramaswamy proposes bringing back 'mental health institutions' to fight crime

Harold Hutchison

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called for bringing back “mental health institutions” as one of two cornerstones of fighting crime.

Crime spiked in six major cities where prosecutors backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros were elected. The Chicago Police Department reported that crime increased by 82% since 2021.

“I don’t think localities should get money, block grants from the federal government unless they’re allowing cops to do their jobs. We know how to address crime in this country: More cops on the street, literally on the street without being able to look over their shoulder, fear of being sued. That’s thing number one,” Ramaswamy told “Ingraham Angle” guest host Brian Kilmeade. “Thing number two is bring back mental health institutions. We have a mental health epidemic across this country.”

“Over the same period that we sought closure of mental health institutions, we have seen a spike in violent crime in this country,” Ramaswamy continued. “That doesn’t mean drugging up a bunch of people with Zoloft and Seroquel. It means restoring purpose, faith-based approaches and otherwise. But those are politically incorrect discussions right now. Cops doing their jobs and mental health institutions, I say bring both of those thing back. That’s how we address violent crime.”

Ramaswamy founded Roivant Technologies, a biotech firm that develops drugs to deal with a number of maladies, including ulcerative colitis, thyroid eye disease, Graves disease and Crohn’s disease.

