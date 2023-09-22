The rarely seen reason Trump supporters will not abandon him

(REDSTATE) -- Like everything in politics, there is a narrative, an accepted line of thought about something or someone that there is rarely an effort to prove false or even question. It just is. Democrats care about minorities; Republicans are racist, sexist, bigoted homophobes; politicians don't care if they get reelected, and so on. It is either the reason or the result, that the political process is carried out in America the way it is. But sometimes, something different from what we have been led to believe is seen or heard. It might be something small, but it upends the narrative that has been created around it, or them, and it might just make you see that person or that thing a bit differently.

Former President Donald Trump has been in the public eye for most of his adult life in one way or another. He burst onto the scene in the 1980s as the quintessential business mogul, fabulously wealthy and successful, with a beautiful wife. He went on to do reality TV, and even cameo appearances in movies like Home Alone 2. He came to politics late in life, and when he did, he aimed for the top spot. Both business and politics are hard-nosed arenas, but Trump has had the mentality for each one.

From the moment Trump came down the escalator in Trump Tower, Democrats and the media have had the narrative for Trump all prepared and ready to go. Donald Trump was a cold, heartless, racist, sexist, homophobic Nazi. He only cares about himself, and his ultimate goal is to be king for life. There's much more, but you get the idea.

