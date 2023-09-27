A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith Health Money Politics U.S.GENDER BENDERS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Reagan-appointed federal judge makes shock ruling on drag ban

'This is no different than a person's opinion on certain comedy or genres of music'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 26, 2023 at 8:17pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S""

By Katelynn Richardson
Daily Caller News Foundation

A federal judge struck down Texas’ ban on drag performances Tuesday as a violation of the First Amendment.

U.S. District Judge David Hittner, a Reagan-appointee, found that Texas’ law prohibiting “sexually oriented performances” on public property or in the presence of a minors “impermissibly infringes on the First Amendment and chills free speech.” The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed its lawsuit against the ban on behalf of LGBTQ+ rights advocates and drag queens on Aug. 2.

TRENDING: Nobel Peace Prize for Trump?

“Not all people will like or condone certain performances,” the judge wrote. “This is no different than a person’s opinion on certain comedy or genres of music, but that alone does not strip First Amendment protection.”

“However, in addition to the pure entertainment value there are often political, social, and cultural messages involved in drag performances which strengthen the Plaintiffs position,” Hittner continued.


Hittner issued a temporary injunction Aug. 31, blocking the law the day before it was scheduled to take effect. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the law in June.

Do you agree with this ruling?

“LGBTQIA+ Texans, venue owners, performers, and our allies all came together to uphold free expression in our state — and we won,” the ACLU of Texas tweeted. “This work isn’t done but for now we celebrate. Long live Texas drag!”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump-appointee, ruled that the West Texas A&M University president’s decision to cancel a campus drag show did not violate the First Amendment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







ABC News journalist guilty of 'sadistic' child porn could face decades in prison
Reagan-appointed federal judge makes shock ruling on drag ban
Dow sheds nearly 400 points in worst day since March as economic worries return
All-nude dating show comes to American TV
Biden regulator sues Amazon, claiming tech giant is an illegal monopoly
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×