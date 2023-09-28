A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Regulators ignore safety, ethical issues of gene-edited crops, livestock

Required labeling for meat, dairy, egg products is not transparent

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 28, 2023 at 2:08pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(EXPOSE NEWS) – Not all genetic technologies used in veterinary medicine fall under the categories of “mRNA vaccines” or “mRNA gene therapies.” There are other terms to look out for.

There are several DNA and RNA-based genetic technologies that have received United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) approval or conditional approval for use on chickens, cows, fish, and pigs.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The required labeling for meat, dairy and egg products is not transparent about possible exposure to DNA or RNA-based veterinary biologics.

TRENDING: Gov't contract stipulates migrants must stay in hotels with 3 or more stars

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







State's AG sues tech giant over its 'misleading' warning labels for crisis pregnancy centers
Monkey spotted 'working' on computer at railway office
Mortgage rates spike to 22-year high under Joe Biden's policies
New mouse study challenges current theory on cause of Alzheimer's
Zoom backgrounds could influence how competent and trustworthy you appear
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×