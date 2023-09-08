Rep. Jim Jordan announces investigation of Jack Smith's office for 'pressuring' lawyer

By Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan is launching a probe into Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office over an aide who allegedly “improperly pressured” a lawyer representing a defendant in former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case, he announced in a letter Thursday.

The investigation focuses on senior prosecutor Jay Bratt’s alleged effort to pressure Stanley Woodward, who represents Walt Nauta, former President Donald Trump’s co-defendant in the classified documents case. Bratt implied that the Biden administration would be more favorable towards Woodward’s application for a D.C. superior court judgeship if his client cooperated as a witness against former President Donald Trump, according to Jordan’s letter.

TRENDING: THOU SHALT NOT TRAFFIC CHILDREN

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

After this attempt failed, Jordan alleges that Bratt’s Aug. 2 court filing raising conflict of interest concerns regarding Woodward’s representation of two other witnesses “who could be called to testify at a trial” was a further attempt to coerce Nauta into cooperating.

🚨 #BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan Launches Inquiry into Alleged Prosecutorial Abuses by Office of Special Counsel Jack Smith pic.twitter.com/OAAdg56iVN — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 7, 2023



“The Department’s mission is to ensure impartial justice by upholding the rule of law, requiring all Department employees—including Mr. Bratt—to maintain the highest standards of ethical conduct,” Jordan wrote. “Mr. Bratt’s attempt to bully Mr. Nauta in cooperating, first by extorting his attorney and then by alleging a conflict of interest that precludes his attorney from the case, seriously calls into question your team and your ability to remain impartial and uphold the Department’s mission.”

Is Trump facing a kangaroo court? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Committee is requesting documents and communications relating to meetings between Woodward and the Department of Justice, referring to Woodward or referring to his application for a judgeship, according to the letter.

Woodward previously represented Yuscil Taveras, who recanted his testimony after switching to a federal defender, providing information that led to a superseding indictment against the former president, Nauta and an additional co-defendant, Carlos de Oliveira, according to court documents.

Woodward wrote in a court filing Tuesday that prosecutors came to a cooperation agreement with Taveras where he agreed to testify in exchange for not being prosecuted on perjury charges. He said the agreement was not offered until Taveras got a different lawyer.

Jordan also launched an investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis after Trump was indicted along with 18 co-defendants on charges relating to an alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Willis fired back Thursday, writing that his investigation was “flagrantly at odds with the Constitution.”

The DOJ declined to comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today’s ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film “Sound of Freedom” – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children’s “right to consent” on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

“Pedophiles are sitting back right now,” says Ballard, “and going, ‘We’ve been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don’t have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us’ – IN AMERICA!”

Ballard’s concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, “THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION.”

But that’s just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites’ affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled “THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!