Report: Feds blocked review of Joe Biden's 2020 campaign finances

There already are some alarming indications the Deep State in the federal government intervened to provide protection for Hunter Biden from tax and gun charges, including a failed sweetheart deal that prosecutors had proposed a few weeks ago.

Now a report by Just the News suggests there was interest in investigating the possible benefits to Joe Biden's 2020 campaign when a politically linked lawyer paid down Hunter Biden's tax debts.

But agents "were blocked by federal prosecutors from further action," the report charges.

Just the News cites the results of the ongoing investigation by Congress for the information.

The inquiry into the looming campaign investigation, and how it was derailed, was alluded to in interviews by House investigators with two IRS agents and a retired FBI official, the report said. Now those statements have been "augmented" by new evidence found by the Ways and Means, Judiciary and Oversight committees.

Among the documents found is a case summary memo from IRS Supervisory Criminal Investigative Agent Gary Shapley, who told his bosses in May, 2021, that Lesley Wolf, working on the Hunter Biden tax case inside Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss' office, "waived agents off" the case involving campaign finances.

"This investigation has been hampered and slowed by claims of potential election meddling," Shapley wrote in the interview. Just the News reported he read a passage from the memo in an interview with Ways and Means.

"Through interviews and review of evidence obtained, it appears there may be campaign finance criminal violations," he read.

He continued, "AUSA Wolf stated on the last prosecution team meeting that she did not want any of the agents to look into the allegation. She cited a need to focus on the 2014 tax year, that we could not yet prove an allegation beyond a reasonable doubt, and that she does not want to include their Public Integrity Unit because they would take authority away from her. We do not agree with her obstruction on this matter."

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chief of the Judiciary committee, explained to Just the News the campaign finance scandal is under investigation, but fits a pattern of prosecutors diverting possible prosecutions in the case involving Joe Biden's son.

Multiple scandals involving the Bidens now are under review in the House, and evidence so far has suggested there were $5 million bribes for Hunter and Joe Biden, the Biden family took in some $20 million from foreign interests in what appears to be an influence-peddling operation, and more.

"We're just getting into this issue and the concerns," Jordan said during an interview on the "Just the News, No Noise" television show. "But it wouldn't surprise me if they were told to stand down because remember this investigation over a five-year timeframe was slow-walked."

He continued, "This is something that I think is a concern, because, you know, you had this individual come in and cover Hunter Biden's tax liability. That's kind of interesting. And then, was in fact that a contribution to Mr. Biden's campaign when he ran for president?"

The report noted that IRS Agent Joseph Ziegler also raised concerns about the implications of the payoff on campaign finances.

In his transcribed interview with Ways and Means he confirmed agents learned about the possible charges after the 2020 election, but ran into "opposition" from prosecutors.

The testimony to Congress all came under protection provided by whistleblower laws.

He testified to Congress, "Yeah, things related to the campaign were kind of, at least during the investigative stages, were off limits."

He confirmed it was Joe Biden's campaign in 2020.

Just the News explained, "In his transcribed interview, Shapley described the general theory of the newly-disclosed campaign finance allegations as relating to the payment of Hunter Biden's significant tax debts, which reportedly totaled more than $2 million just to the IRS and were extinguished by a third-party by October 2021, according to a document filed by prosecutors in the now-scuttled plea deal between Hunter Biden and prosecutors in Delaware.

"Kevin Morris, a successful Hollywood lawyer and novelist, has been identified by The New York Times and others as the person who provided the money for Hunter Biden to pay his overdue taxes."

Shapley’s attorney, Tristan Leavitt of the Empower Oversight whistleblower center, told Just the News that Wolf's apparent obstruction was documented to the chain of command at the time.

Leavitt said, "Shapley talked about how Morris met Hunter Biden at a campaign finance event. Morris paid off the taxes that were due in late 2019, early 2020. And then when agents went to Assistant U.S. Attorney Leslie Wolf, and said so that looks like there might be campaign finance criminal violations. Leslie Wolf specified that she didn't want them looking back at that. And she didn't want to have to include the Public Integrity Unit."

