'Retaliation': Coach who won Supreme Court case to pray on field quits after first prayer

(JUST THE NEWS) -- The Washington state football coach who convinced the Supreme Court his on-field prayers after games were constitutionally protected has quit his job after his first prayer back on the field after a game in eight years.

Bremerton High School assistant coach Joe Kennedy fought for seven years to be rehired after the school district put him on leave and declined to renew his contract, fearing the prayers would subject it to legal liability for endorsing religion.

He said he was unsure whether he would keep the job soon after announcing his pending return to the field, worrying that people would "freak out that I'm bringing God back into public schools."

