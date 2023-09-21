A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthSCIENCE IS AMAZING
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Revolutionary spinal cord procedure restores neurons, allows paralyzed mice to walk again

Breakthrough holds 'significant promise' for those with spinal cord injuries

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 21, 2023 at 2:49pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(STUDY FINDS) – Scientists have successfully enabled paralyzed mice to walk again by restoring neurons after a spinal cord injury. This breakthrough holds “significant promise” for people hoping to regain movement after sustaining severe injuries.

A collaborative team of neuroscientists from UCLA, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, and Harvard University achieved this by regenerating specific neurons back to their natural target regions. This led to recovery from complete spinal cord injuries in mice.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The researchers embarked on this study to determine whether directing the regeneration of axons from specific neuronal subpopulations to their natural target regions could lead to meaningful functional restoration after spinal cord injury in mice. They initially utilized advanced genetic analysis to identify nerve cell groups that enhance walking improvement after a partial spinal cord injury.

TRENDING: What does God most care about?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Crime, inflation driving up auto insurance costs for average Americans
University investigating 'anti-racist' research center
Revolutionary spinal cord procedure restores neurons, allows paralyzed mice to walk again
River fish deemed toxic after train derailment
One-third of children put on puberty blockers saw mental health 'reliably deteriorate'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×