River fish deemed toxic after train derailment

Officials warn against consumption

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 21, 2023 at 2:45pm
(DAILY WIRE) – Federal officials have declared Yellowstone River fish too toxic for human consumption after a train derailment that occurred back in June.

The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (MFWP) issued a consumption advisory on Tuesday afternoon declaring the discovery of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) across multiple fish species. MFWP stated that the source of the toxins remains unknown. MFWP advised that no fish from the river be consumed anywhere, even beyond their advisory area.

“Out of an abundance of precaution and unknown conditions in adjacent sections of the river, those with specific concerns may want to avoid consuming all species of fish from the Yellowstone River at any location until more is known on the severity and prevalence of this contamination,” stated MFWP.

Read the full story ›

×