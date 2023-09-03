Rock singer who told GOP voters they're 'dead' to her now forced to cancel remaining shows

Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams has announced that the group's “This is Why” tour has been canceled, due to an ongoing illness that has left her unable to perform.

Williams, a vocal liberal, is known for taking her political beliefs to the stage, and earlier this year she declared to her fans that they're "dead to her" if they vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis -- who had just entered the 2024 presidential race.

In 2022, she also took aim at Florida's so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill by chanting “gay” during a concert and telling the crowd: "The only reason that I’m not moving to Florida is apparently we can’t say gay here … But tonight we are going to break a record."

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language some readers may find offensive.

Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost on stage with Paramore at their show in Washington, DC: “F*ck Ron DeSantis! F*ck fascism!” pic.twitter.com/5qoqIzx65Q — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 3, 2023

TRENDING: Deplorables ... south of Richmond



However, the 34-year-old rock singer must now take a break from her music career or else her health could get worse.

“After my lung infection forced us to postpone four shows, I was hoping a week off of performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong,” she wrote in an Instagram post in August. “I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations.”

“After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realizing that it’s past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you," she continued.

“I’m now risking long term damage and I need to pay attention to my body. With that in mind and with a heavy heart, we have to cancel our remaining shows in both Portland and Salt Lake City."

Do you support DeSantis' parental rights bill? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

She thanked her fans for their support and apologized to those who now have to rearrange their travel plans.

Williams has since offered a health update and expressed hope that the band will come back with “some better routines” when they return.

New from Hayley posted on Paramore discord pic.twitter.com/dvMwi5bdwc — Paramore-Music.com (@paramoremusicom) August 28, 2023

“We’ve been off the road for a couple of weeks now…mainly in LA. Thankfully got some down time but we put some work in too. It felt good to get back into a studio. More of that once we get home to Nashville,” Williams wrote on Discord.

“I can hardly believe I don’t cough all day and night anymore. My stomach is still f***ed from 10 kinds of medication…I’m just happy to be resting more,” she added, before going on to lament her addiction to social media and the news.

“Now that the bulk of our touring for the year is over, I'm hoping to dive head first into creating some better routines,” Williams wrote. “Zac and Taylor and I also just want to get back to making things. We've been craving that for a while now. Not only the creative process but the layer(s) of insulation that can come with the creative process.”

This announcement came after the band had already postponed four shows while waiting for Williams to recover, according to Deadline.

Paramore's next scheduled performance will be held in October at the New Yorker Festival. After that, they'll be heading to New Zealand and Australia.

The Nashville-based alternative rock band made its debut in 2005. They are known for their hit songs "Misery Business," "Ain't It Fun," and "The Only Exception."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.