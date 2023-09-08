A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Saudi Arabia on 'relentless killing spree'

Country's execution rate is among the world's highest

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 8, 2023 at 5:41pm
The flags of Saudi Aramco and Saudi Arabia fly side-by-side (Photo by Anthony C. LoBaido)

(DW) – Authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have executed at least 100 people in 2023, according to human rights watchdog Amnesty International.

In a statement on Friday, the activists said they documented several cases in which people had been sentenced to death for social media posts or drug-related offenses in "grossly unfair trials that fell far short of international human rights standards."

In August, a retired school teacher, Mohammed bin Nasser al-Ghamdi, was sentenced to death over his social media activity. Charges against him included "betraying his religion," "disturbing the security of society," and "conspiring against the government."

Read the full story ›

