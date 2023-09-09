After saying migrant crisis 'will destroy' his city, mayor announces budget cuts

Jake Smith

Daily Caller News Foundation

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a 5% budget cut across all programs and services amid the city’s surging migrant crisis, according to a Saturday press release from Adams’ office.

In an effort to preserve the city’s financial strength, New York City will move migrants out of shelter systems into more “cost-effective” shelters and cut every agency’s budget down by 5%, according to the press release. The decision comes amid recent comments from Adams that the migrant crisis “will destroy New York City.”

TRENDING: Are Americans ready to fill the boots in Ukraine?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Since the beginning of the asylum seeker crisis, New York City has taken urgent action. … Mayor Adams has been clear, however, that these costs may affect every city service. As such, earlier today, he directed every agency to implement a 5 percent reduction in city-funded spending,” the press release reads. “The administration will seek to minimize disruption to programs and services, and there will not be layoffs.”

“While our compassion is limitless, our resources are not,” Adams stated in the press release.

Is NYC still a "sanctuary city"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 91% (10 Votes) 9% (1 Votes)

Utilizing the Program to Eliminate the Gap (PEG), New York City will cut down the budget of all programs and resources for the city’s 2024 financial plan, according to the press release. New York City has cared for over 100,000 migrants with 10,000 more coming in each month.

Adams warned New Yorkers that the migrant crisis is “going to come to your neighborhoods” during a town hall meeting on Wednesday.

“Never in my life have I had a problem that I didn’t see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. … This issue will destroy New York City,” Adams said Wednesday. “Every community in this city is going to be impacted. … We have a $12 billion deficit that we’re going to have to cut – every service in this city is going to be impacted.”

Adams’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today’s ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film “Sound of Freedom” – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children’s “right to consent” on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

“Pedophiles are sitting back right now,” says Ballard, “and going, ‘We’ve been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don’t have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us’ – IN AMERICA!”

Ballard’s concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, “THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION.”

But that’s just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites’ affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled “THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!