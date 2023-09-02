School board forced to remove dozens of books after parents read 'graphic' passages aloud

(FOX NEWS) – A Florida school board voted unanimously to remove several dozen books from school shelves after concerned citizens read graphic excerpts from the hotly debated novels.

The board decided to remove the books in question because of a rule signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in May that states parents "shall have the right to read passages from any material that is subject to an objection."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Under HB 1069, if a school board denies parents the right to read passages considered "pornographic" or "harmful to minors," the school district must discontinue the use of such materials.

TRENDING: Report: Democrats stake election hopes on one gruesome activity

Read the full story ›