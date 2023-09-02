A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HYPOCRISY OF THE LEFT
School board forced to remove dozens of books after parents read 'graphic' passages aloud

1 concerned citizen was escorted away from podium by security while reading

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2023 at 1:57pm
(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – A Florida school board voted unanimously to remove several dozen books from school shelves after concerned citizens read graphic excerpts from the hotly debated novels.

The board decided to remove the books in question because of a rule signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in May that states parents "shall have the right to read passages from any material that is subject to an objection."

Under HB 1069, if a school board denies parents the right to read passages considered "pornographic" or "harmful to minors," the school district must discontinue the use of such materials.

