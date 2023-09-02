A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
School is still treading on boy's free-speech rights

District censoring Gadsden flag patch

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2023 at 2:00pm
An official with the Vanguard School in Colorado Springs, Colorado, talks to 12-year-old Jaiden and his mother about his removal from class for having the Gadsden flag on his backpack.

An official with the Vanguard School in Colorado Springs, Colorado, talks to 12-year-old Jaiden and his mother about his removal from class for having the Gadsden flag on his backpack. (@cboyack / X screen shot)

(REASON) – The case of 12-year-old Jaiden Rodriguez is not quite closed. While the Vanguard School's board of directors has declared that he may sport a "don't tread on me" patch on his backpack, a closer look at the school district's policies suggests that administrators are still inclined to tread all over Rodriguez's free speech rights.

That's according to the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), a First Amendment advocacy organization. FIRE spoke with Jaiden's mother, who said that contrary to the board's public statement, a district official—Mike Claudio, assistant superintendent of Harrison School District Two in Colorado Springs, Colorado—told her that her son would only be allowed to display the Gadsden flag patch as long as no one else complained about it.

Moreover, Rodriguez is still prohibited from displaying a secondary patch that references the Firearms Policy Coalition and expresses support for the Second Amendment. The justification for this restriction is the district's categorical ban on content having to do with alcohol, drugs, tobacco, and weapons.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
