School verdict: Constitution protects speech – if no one objects to it!

A school in Colorado Springs apparently is of the belief that the Constitution protects an individual's speech – as long as no one objects to the speech.

That's the conclusion as a result of a fight in the school over one student's Gadsden flag patch on his backpack.

The school, falsely claiming that it was a representation of slavery, banned it from class, then backtracked by issuing a statement supporting the Constitution.

Now, however, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression is getting involved.

TRENDING: Life insurance for a single lady, no kids?

The group has announced, "Colorado public school to allow student to display Gadsden flag patch — as long as nobody complains."

The dispute involves middle schooler Jaiden Rodriguez and the Gadsden patch on his backpack.

Today, FIRE wrote The Vanguard School after learning the school will allow the student to wear the Gadsden flag patch… but only if nobody complains. And the school is *completely prohibiting* the student from displaying a patch expressing support for gun rights. More to come. https://t.co/KUsfASa9ad pic.twitter.com/4jahj0ya08 — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) August 31, 2023

Do modern schools have no understanding of the First Amendment? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The FIRE reported, "After video of a school administrator meeting with the student and his mother went viral earlier this week, the school relented and will allow him to sport the patch '[a]t this time.' However, the student’s mother, Eden Rodriguez, informed FIRE that the school district’s assistant superintendent told her this 'permission' comes with a troubling caveat: If a student or staff member complains about the patch, it must come off."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The report noted that the school also is demanding that Jaiden remove another patch that "is equally protected by the First Amendment," representing a gun rights nonprofit.

FIRE said it has issued a letter to the school that the Constitution doesn’t allow officials to censor speech to fit their own ideologies.

The student has used the "Don't Tread on Me" image for some time, the report said.

It originally was "a popular symbol of unity and defiance among the American colonies during the Revolutionary War, and various groups with different political aims have used it over its long, subsequent history."

WND reported earlier that after the controversy hit headlines, the school officials "confirmed they 'have informed the student's family that he may attend school with the Gadsden flag patch on his backpack.'"

Now, however, that appears to be not completely accurate, even though the school board's statement said, "Upon learning of these events today, The Vanguard School Board of Directors called an emergency meeting. From Vanguard's founding we have proudly supported our Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the ordered liberty that all Americans have enjoyed for almost 250 years. The Vanguard School recognizes the historical significance of the Gadsden flag and its place in history. This incident is an occasion for us to reaffirm our deep commitment to a classical education in support of these American principles."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!