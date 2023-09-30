A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Skydiver goes viral for landing on inflatable unicorn

'I'm coming for ya!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 30, 2023 at 12:12pm
Skydiver goes viral for landing on inflatable unicorn (video screenshot)

Skydiver goes viral for landing on inflatable unicorn (video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) – He not only found a unicorn – he landed on it from 5,000 feet. A UK skydiving instructor is going viral for nailing a seemingly impossible land – gliding down from the sky to ride an inflatable unicorn pool toy.

Jan Zackl, 32, perfectly hit his target during a recent skydiving competition in Nottinghamshire — the first out of many daredevils who have tried it.

“I’m coming for ya!” Zackl shouted gleefully as he skimmed through the air at high speed before smoothly landing on the unicorn which then slid to a stop on a slip-and-slide runway.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
