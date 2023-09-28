Sparks fly as Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy clash over national security

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley took aim at conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy over his stance on the social media app TikTok and his business dealings with China.

Haley and Ramaswamy took the second debate stage Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, along with five other 2024 GOP hopefuls. The former U.N. Ambassador said Ramaswamy’s views on TikTok, which she believes is a national security threat, makes her “feel a little bit dumber.”

“This is infuriating because TikTok is one of the most dangerous social media apps that we could have, and what you’ve got, I honestly, every time I hear you I feel a little bit dumber for what you say,” said Haley. “150 million people are on TikTok. That means they can get your contacts, they can get your financial information, they can get your emails, they can get your text messages, they can get all of these things. China knows exactly what they’re doing.”

Ramaswamy attempted to respond to Haley’s comments, but was overrun by Haley.

“We can’t trust you,” Haley said.

“Excuse me, excuse me,” Ramaswamy said, taking issue with Haley for “hurling personal insults.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

