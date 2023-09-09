A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationANARCHY IN AMERICA
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

State to allow use of Prager University content in public schools

Praised 'wholesome, patriotic, and age-appropriate' subjects

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 9, 2023 at 1:47pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Max Fischer on Pexels)

(Photo by Max Fischer on Pexels)

(THE NEW AMERICAN) – On Tuesday, the State of Oklahoma announced that it will allow educational videos by the conservative media organization PragerU to be used in its public schools.

Oklahoma joins Florida, which announced in August that it will also use videos from PragerU’s children’s content division PragerU Kids, which creates lesson plans and videos for children in grades K-12 on a variety of subjects, including civics, financial literacy, and climate change.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

PragerU announced the new partnership in a statement: “We are proud to announce that PragerU Kids will have an ongoing educational partnership with the State of Oklahoma. Now, many more American students will have the opportunity to learn from PragerU’s wholesome, patriotic, and age-appropriate content.”

TRENDING: Western nation pushes people to stop heating homes at night to save planet

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Eco-activists arrested after using their bodies to block construction of key pipeline
Major state narrowly avoids rolling blackouts
Inside the feud between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ken Buck
Dem governor suspends right to carry guns in big city
State to allow use of Prager University content in public schools
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×