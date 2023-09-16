State lacking only 1 thing for wolf reintroduction scheme … wolves!

The state of Colorado has gone through an extensive, legislatively mandated program to set up for the reintroduction of wolves to its mountains and plains.

There was a statewide vote several years ago. Then experts offered advice and bureaucrats were consulted. Negotiations got under way. Plans were made. Procedures adopted.

Now, apparently, it lacks only one thing: Wolves.

According to a report from CPR, the state has a deadline at the end of the year to reintroduce wolves, as voters specified in a 2020 ballot issue.

But Idaho won't help the state get any wolves. Or Montana, or Wyoming. Or other locations.

The report cited Travis Duncan, of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, explaining the agency now is discussing its demands with Oregon and Washington, and the Nez Perce Tribe in Idaho.

The tribe has confirmed its officials are thinking about the plan.

But it's uncertain what, if anything, will be finalized in the next few months, before Colorado's end-of-year deadline.

Washington state officials say logistics of trapping the animals would prevent delivery by the end of the year, leaving Colorado with the "last-hope" Oregon or Nez Perce options, the report said.

A large part of the resistance is the fact that wolf populations have rebounded so much in other areas.

The federal government returned them to the Yellowstone National Park and central Idaho region in the 1990s, and hunters and ranchers have since then been expressing opposition.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said his state wouldn't help because they wolves could wander back into his state.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman Jim Fredericks said the plan was out because of the "negative impacts of wolves sent to Colorado will not stay in Colorado."

Montana also has declined.

Nex Perce spokesman Aaron Miles said in the report his tribe is in "preliminary" talks with Colorado, but still has a process to follow.

Actually the state there, Idaho, is moving to reduce its wolf population by about half, from the more than 1,300 it now has.

Supporters of the wolf control plan say that would help minimize loss of livestock and elk.

