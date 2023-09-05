State tries to silence pro-lifers, and now has to pay massive amount

A state censorship scheme that targeted the pro-life message of the members of Right to Life of Central California has backfired.

And now the state has agreed to pay $192,706 in lawyers' fees for a court case that challenged the discriminatory law.

"Women facing unplanned pregnancies deserve to have full support and resources available to them when they choose life for their unborn children, yet the state of California unconstitutionally tried to silence the voices of those advocating on their behalf," explained lawyer ADF Denise Harle.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Starvation: The invisible genocide weapon

"This is a significant victory not only for our client, Right to Life, but for every other speaker in California. The First Amendment protects every Californian, regardless of their viewpoint. Now Right to Life’s staff and volunteers can continue their critical mission of serving vulnerable women in the central California region with their free, life-giving services."

The report explained the pro-abortion state's agenda put a bull's-eye on Right to Life's ability to peaceably offer charitable services to women in need on the public sidewalk and street outside its own building, even in its own parking lot.

It's because the organization is located adjacent to a Planned Parenthood abortion business, and that corporation offers clients the HPV vaccine.

The ADF represented the pro-life organization in a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom following his decision to sign a law that unconstitutionally restricted the speech of the group's members, based on their viewpoint and content.

If leftists had their way, would any speech opposing their views be allowed? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 9% (2 Votes) 91% (21 Votes)

The state, in fact, created a 100-foot "censorship zone" outside any location that provides any vaccine.

The law, SB 742, "banned certain free-speech activities when a speaker is within 30 feet of another person and that other person is 'in a public way or on a sidewalk area' and 'within 100 feet of the entrance or exit of a vaccination site and is seeking to enter or exit a vaccination site,'" ADF reported.

That means the state was censoring the pro-life organization's constitutional right to peaceably offer its services.

The settlement also includes the admission by California officials that they cannot enforce discriminatory parts of the law.

"Right to Life’s primary means of outreach to women considering abortion is through its Outreach Center, which is located next to Planned Parenthood Mar Monte’s main Fresno abortion facility. Right to Life shares free resources, provides support services, and offers informational leaflets while standing on the public sidewalks in front of its Outreach Center and between the Outreach Center and Planned Parenthood’s property," the ADF explained.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!