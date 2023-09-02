A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithWICKED WEATHER
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

State's churches pray for rain as dogged drought conditions linger

3rd-driest July in nearly 130 years of record-keeping

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2023 at 1:52pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(CHRISTIAN POST) – “We believe that it is the time of rain in our region, so we are asking/petitioning the Father for rain.” Pastor Tim Darnell of Hill Country Church is going straight to the source as extreme drought conditions persist across central Texas.

Darnell and his congregation spent the last week praying for rain at their local courthouse in San Marcos, just outside the Austin metro area in Hays County. It’s been this way over the last few months as Darnell’s church has engaged other local pastors to “consistently” pray for rain.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

And undoubtedly, Hays County could use the prayer. According to official data, 100% of the county still remains in drought after experiencing the third-driest July in nearly 130 years of record-keeping. The region has seen its annual rainfall total cut by about 4.5 inches this year.

TRENDING: Report: Democrats stake election hopes on one gruesome activity

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Woman receives sister's womb in nation's 1st transplant
American College of Obstetrics demands abortion up to birth 'without limits'
Expecting mom told she and baby both could die without abortion
No way in, no way out after storm floods Burning Man Festival
Fired professor wins key victory in free speech case over mask, vaccine policy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×