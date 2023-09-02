State's churches pray for rain as dogged drought conditions linger

(CHRISTIAN POST) – “We believe that it is the time of rain in our region, so we are asking/petitioning the Father for rain.” Pastor Tim Darnell of Hill Country Church is going straight to the source as extreme drought conditions persist across central Texas.

Darnell and his congregation spent the last week praying for rain at their local courthouse in San Marcos, just outside the Austin metro area in Hays County. It’s been this way over the last few months as Darnell’s church has engaged other local pastors to “consistently” pray for rain.

And undoubtedly, Hays County could use the prayer. According to official data, 100% of the county still remains in drought after experiencing the third-driest July in nearly 130 years of record-keeping. The region has seen its annual rainfall total cut by about 4.5 inches this year.

