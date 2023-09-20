A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Stocks slide as Fed signals it's not done hiking rates, Nasdaq falls 1.5%

'The U.S. economy is too strong and this rate-hiking cycle will last a lot longer than investors want'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 20, 2023 at 4:25pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks retreated on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would leave interest rates unchanged but indicated another hike on the horizon.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.94% to 4,402.20. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.53% to 13,469.13, weighed on by a drop of more than 2% in Microsoft and roughly 3% declines in Nvidia and Google-parent Alphabet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 76.85 points, or 0.22%, to 34,440.88.

The three major indexes closed at session lows.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







