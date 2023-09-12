A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Study: Doctors have been measuring blood pressure all wrong

Should be taken when lying down

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2023 at 9:43pm
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) -- If you’re someone with high blood pressure, you’re going to want to sit up for this news. Researchers working with the American Heart Association have released the results of a nearly 30-year study on high blood pressure, finding that doctors may miss certain health complications if they don’t have their patients lying down.

Typically, patients are only measured while sitting upright. Now, it should become common practice to do two readings, doctors argue.

“If blood pressure is only measured while people are seated upright, cardiovascular disease risk may be missed if not measured also while they are lying supine on their backs,” says lead study author Duc M. Giao, a researcher and a 4th-year MD student at Harvard Medical School, in a media release.

Read the full story ›

