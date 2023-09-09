A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Study finds meth in 100% of air samples aboard blue city's buses, trains

One-quarter had fentanyl

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 9, 2023 at 3:30pm
(Unsplash)

(FOX 13 SEATTLE) – The University of Washington ran a study to see if drug smoke from fentanyl and methamphetamine is affecting transit operators and passengers.

"We consistently put [detectors] by the operator on their seat and that's to be representative of their exposures," said Marissa Baker, a UW assistant professor of environmental and occupational health sciences who co-led the assessment.

Researchers additionally hid the battery-powered monitoring devices behind signs and panels. Same with trains.

Read the full story ›

