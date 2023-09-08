Surfside condo investigators reveal cause of catastrophic collapse

(FOX NEWS) – Federal investigators examining the deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside, Florida, have revealed that the construction of the property’s pool deck "deviated from design requirements."

The changes added to the "low margins against failure" that the housing complex was facing before it partially collapsed in June 2021, killing 98 people, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

"The team’s preliminary evaluation of physical and historical evidence ... revealed how the construction of the pool deck deviated from design requirements," the NIST said in a statement Thursday.

