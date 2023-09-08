A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Surfside condo investigators reveal cause of catastrophic collapse

Construction failure in June 2021 killed 98 people in Florida

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 8, 2023 at 1:18pm
Investigation of Surfside condo collapse (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Federal investigators examining the deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside, Florida, have revealed that the construction of the property’s pool deck "deviated from design requirements."

The changes added to the "low margins against failure" that the housing complex was facing before it partially collapsed in June 2021, killing 98 people, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

"The team’s preliminary evaluation of physical and historical evidence ... revealed how the construction of the pool deck deviated from design requirements," the NIST said in a statement Thursday.

WND News Services
Surfside condo investigators reveal cause of catastrophic collapse
