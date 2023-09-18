Swing-district Dem won't seek reelection after devastating diagnosis

By Brandon Poulter

Democratic Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton said she would not seek reelection following the diagnosis of Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy, according to a press release.

Wexton said in April she would continue her work when she revealed she’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, according to the Associated Press. She received the modified diagnosis after receiving several months of treatment for Parkinson’s, and she will finish the remainder of her term in office, according to a press release from her office.

“When I shared with the world my diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease a few months ago, I knew that the road ahead would have its challenges, and I’ve worked hard to navigate those challenges through consistent treatments and therapies,” Wexton said, according to the press release. “But I wasn’t making the progress to manage my symptoms that I had hoped, and I noticed the women in my Parkinson’s support group weren’t having the same experience that I was. I sought out additional medical opinions and testing, and my doctors modified my diagnosis to Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy – a kind of ‘Parkinson’s on steroids.”

Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in April and now says she has progressive supranuclear palsy, won't seek reelection in 2024: pic.twitter.com/fZiVWy36L4 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 18, 2023

“When I made the decision to run for Congress, this was clearly not the way I anticipated it coming to a close — but then again, pretty much nothing about my time serving here has quite been typical or as expected. I will forever cherish the people from our communities and all around the country I’ve come to know,” Wexton continued.

Wexton defeated Republican Barbara Comstock in 2018, which had been primarily held by Republicans.

Wexton did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

