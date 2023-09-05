Jim Caviezel, the man who starred in "Sound of Freedom," says the biggest market for child sex is right here in the good ol' USA. But you're not supposed to know that.

When President Donald J. Trump saw the film he was moved. In an action that should be universally applauded, he expressed his unequivocal support for the fight against this horrific crime. If elected president next year, he declared, "I will return all trafficked children to their families in their home countries and without delay."

Caviezel, who portrayed Jesus in another box-office bonanza, called Trump the "new Moses" for his promise "to save children the likes of which you have never seen."

What do Moses and Trump have in common? Babies were slaughtered in Egypt. And they are being slaughtered today in the United States and around the world.

To help mark this important film, to honor it and remember it, to steel its truth for a generation, and to help us never forget the children "the likes of which you have never seen," we bring you this bumper sticker from WND.

"THOU SHALT NOT TRAFFIC CHILDREN"

God loves little innocent children. He told us in Matthew 18:3: "Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven." God's people are seen as His "little children."

That's a good reason, if ever there were one, to stop accepting the slaughter of the innocents.

Why is the world only now taking the "Sound of Freedom" so seriously? Why have we waited this long for this movie to be made? Why are there such lies being told about it despite its unconventional success?

What questions do you have to ask Google to find out about it? What television shows do you have to watch to find out it's been the most popular movie in the United States – and the most endearing and disturbing?

That's not true. Perhaps the most disturbing movie is the one that replaced it as the highest-grossing movie of the year – "Barbie." Do the kids and adults seeing it realize what they are watching in the opening scenes? Abortion. Hatred of children. It's disgusting from beginning to end. Just watch Jonathan Cahn's YouTube video called "The Mystery Of Barbie, Ishtar, and Smashed Babies!"

Take it seriously. This is the truth.

And take seriously the fundamental truth we are trying to silently shout from the rooftops with this bumper sticker we have prepared for you at WND.com. Use it to promote "Sound of Freedom" again – to give it new life and more success.

You are encouraged to buy more than just one – for yourself and friends.

This is one way you can join us in becoming a silent protester who makes his voice heard loud and clear.

