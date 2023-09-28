A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Tim Ballard speaks out on 'tactics' after claims of sexual misconduct with decoy females

'The bottom line is we block for each other'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 27, 2023 at 8:31pm
Tim Ballard (Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- The former government agent whose story is at the center of the hit summer blockbuster “Sound of Freedom” is in the limelight yet again — but this time, it’s casting a shadow on his work.

Tim Ballard, who left his job with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to rescue children from sex slavery, has been accused of sexual misconduct with several of the female decoys he has worked with on the kinds of undercover operations chronicled in “Sound of Freedom,” CBN News reported.

In June, the Utah native left his position at Operation Underground Railroad, the organization he founded in 2013 to fight child sex trafficking, after an employee reportedly filed a complaint against him when they returned from a trip together. An internal O.U.R. investigation into the matter led to Ballard’s ouster.

Read the full story ›

