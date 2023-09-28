Tim Ballard speaks out on 'tactics' after claims of sexual misconduct with decoy females

(FAITHWIRE) -- The former government agent whose story is at the center of the hit summer blockbuster “Sound of Freedom” is in the limelight yet again — but this time, it’s casting a shadow on his work.

Tim Ballard, who left his job with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to rescue children from sex slavery, has been accused of sexual misconduct with several of the female decoys he has worked with on the kinds of undercover operations chronicled in “Sound of Freedom,” CBN News reported.

In June, the Utah native left his position at Operation Underground Railroad, the organization he founded in 2013 to fight child sex trafficking, after an employee reportedly filed a complaint against him when they returned from a trip together. An internal O.U.R. investigation into the matter led to Ballard’s ouster.

