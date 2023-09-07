A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
TESTING THE FAITH
Tim Tebow launches campaign to rescue children tortured, sexually abused for profit

'The worst moments of these children’s lives are being videotaped'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 7, 2023 at 1:13pm
Tim Tebow (Courtesy Tim Tebow Foundation)

(LIFESITE NEWS) – For the last few weeks, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has been speaking out against child sex trafficking while promoting his organization’s all-hands-on-deck approach to rescue children lost in that nightmarish world.

“Boys and girls all over the world are being abused and tortured, and we still don’t even know their name. Their identity is unknown,” Tebow said in a short video announcing the Tebow Foundation’s “unKNOWN campaign.”

“Every day, children under 12, some children as young as infants and toddlers, are at home, they’re in their bedrooms, some children are being raped,” said Camille Cooper, the Tebow Foundation’s vice president of anti-human trafficking and child exploitation.

Read the full story ›

