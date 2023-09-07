Tim Tebow launches campaign to rescue children tortured, sexually abused for profit

(LIFESITE NEWS) – For the last few weeks, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has been speaking out against child sex trafficking while promoting his organization’s all-hands-on-deck approach to rescue children lost in that nightmarish world.

“Boys and girls all over the world are being abused and tortured, and we still don’t even know their name. Their identity is unknown,” Tebow said in a short video announcing the Tebow Foundation’s “unKNOWN campaign.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Every day, children under 12, some children as young as infants and toddlers, are at home, they’re in their bedrooms, some children are being raped,” said Camille Cooper, the Tebow Foundation’s vice president of anti-human trafficking and child exploitation.

TRENDING: Already, 8 senators line up to support Ken Paxton in 'ambush' impeachment

Read the full story ›