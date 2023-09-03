A government program that was set up years ago but never updated when the laws changed has been found to be stealing books from publishers, and was struck as unconstitutional, according to a report.

The decision is from the D.C Circuit Court of Appeals and came in a case handled by the Institute for Justice.

The IJ explains the problem was in a "longstanding federal program" that threatened publishers with huge fines if they published books without providing free copies to the government.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Woke 'equity' and private property are not compatible

The unanimous opinion found that a "mandatory deposit" requirement is in violation of the Takings Clause of the Constitution.

Robert McNamara, a lawyer for IJ, explained, "Today’s ruling affirms the basic principle that the government can’t take your stuff just because you’re doing something useful like publishing books.

"But the truly surprising thing is that, for decades, the federal government has pretended it can do exactly that, imposing huge burdens on book publishers. And, until today, the government had gotten away with it."

The situation involved a demand by the government that anyone who publishes a book containing copyrightable material, which is any new material, must give the government copies.

Do governments naturally think they can steal from their own constituents? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (17 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"While the program has largely flown under the radar, it is big business. In fiscal 2021 alone, the government confiscated over $44 million worth of material without paying the publishers a dime," the IJ said.

It actually is a legacy law that probably should have been changed years ago.

The nation's original copyright system had those who wanted a copyright to trade for it, giving a copy of their work to the federal government in exchange for copyright.

But in the 20th century, that changed, so that copyright automatically followed the creation of any new work.

The IJ said Congress left the "zombie law" in place even though it was far from its original purpose.

The case at hand started when the Copyright Office told James Jenkins, operator of Valancourt Books, he was subject to "ruinous fines" for failing to provide those copies.

He then sued.

"The mandatory-deposit system told Americans that the only way to exercise their fundamental right to free speech was to give up their fundamental right to their private property,” said IJ Attorney Jeffrey Redfern. “Today’s victory reaffirms that we get to keep both at the same time."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!