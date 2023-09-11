Top criminology prof who 'proved' systemic racism in U.S. fired for faking data

A criminology professor who "proved" racism in America and whose work was cited thousands of times now has been fired – for fakery.

A report at the Post-Millennial explains Eric Stewart was informed of his termination by Florida State University Provost James J. Clark, who said, "The damage to the standing of the university and, in particular, the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice and its faculty approaches the catastrophic and may be unalterable."

He continued, "I do not see how you can teach our students to be ethical researchers or how the results of future research projects conducted by you could be deemed as trustworthy adding that six of the studies had been retracted while his other work was 'in doubt.'"

The report explained Stewart's work included a "proof" that racism is systemic in America’s law enforcement and American society.

According to Google Scholar, Stewart and his work were cited over 8,500 times by other researchers, the report explained. But, it said, "The WEB DuBois fellow at the National Institute of Justice is out of a job on account of 'extreme negligence and incompetence.'"

It was Retraction Watch that obtained a copy of the termination letter, which cited "numerous erroneous and false narratives."

Clark explained, "The details of problematic data management, false results, and the numerous publication retractions have negatively affected the discipline on a national level."

He warned students and other faculty now "are concerned that their papers will not be published."

The report explained Stewart's work "included information used in his study in which he claimed that the history of lynchings made whites perceive blacks are criminals and that the issue was more prevalent among those who are politically conservative."

The report said, "Stewart's studies in which he claimed that whites wanted longer sentences for Latinos and blacks had to be retracted. Stewart stated in the work '…that this effect will be greater among whites… where socioeconomic disadvantage and political conservatism are greater.'"

He also claimed white Americans see Latinos and blacks as "criminal threats."

Also retracted was his claim that Americans desire harsher sentences for Latinos "because their numbers were increasing and they were becoming more successful economically," the report said.

He also reviewed claims about incarceration and divorce, street violence, the impact of tough neighborhoods on adolescents, street gardens and race.

The New York Post said Stewart's articles published in journals such as Criminology and Law and Society Review now have been fully retracted over "flawed data."

The report said Stewart was "exposed" several years ago when a former graduate student, Justin Pickett, who accused him of meddling with data to prove his claims. They had worked on whether the American public was demanding longer sentences for Hispanics and blacks and Picket said the research proved it did not, while the study said it did.

