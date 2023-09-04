A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Top network host shocked on live TV by results of Trump-Biden poll

'Despite all of the baggage that Donald carries, he's tied with Joe right now'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 3, 2023 at 9:03pm
President Donald Trump addresses CPAC in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- ABC's George Stephanopoulos appeared stunned Sunday by a 2024 election poll showing former President Trump and President Biden tied at 46% in a hypothetical rematch, calling the findings "kind of shocking" in light of Trump's mounting legal woes.

During a segment on ABC's "This Week," Stephanopoulos brought up a Wall Street Journal poll released over the weekend showing support among Trump and Biden split directly down the middle at 46% support each if the 2024 presidential election were held today.

"It is kind of shocking in a way, that despite all of the baggage that Donald Trump carries, he’s tied with Joe Biden right now," Stephanopoulos said.

