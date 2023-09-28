Trans daycare worker handed 25 years in prison for sexually exploiting kids

A woman, identifying as a man and working at a daycare center in San Francisco, has been handed 25 years in prison for sexually exploiting children in her care.

The horrific details come in a report from the Post-Millennial, which explained the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District in California revealed that Jace Wong, a woman who claims to be a man, has been sentenced on charges of production, attempted production, distribution, and possession of child pornography.

She was accused of abusing children left in her care in order to "create and distribute child pornography," the report said.

"Wong was said to have taken part in a scheme to snap photographs and videos of four- to six-year-olds that she could then post on child pornography sites, according to U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey and FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp," the report said.

Wong previously went by the name Robyn Danielle Wong, the report said.

In a plea agreement, the woman admitted starting back in 2021, she "secretly captured sexually explicit photos and videos of prepubescent minors as they were using the bathroom."

It happened at the San Francisco daycare center which employed her.

"Wong admitted that the children were around four to six years of age and that she had taken pictures and videos showing the prepubescent minors’ genitalia," the report said. She then shared those images on internet chat rooms with "other predators."

She also was accused of encouraging children to touch her in a sexual manner, the report said.

Her defense lawyers claimed her actions because she was taking testosterone, and that affected her sexual urges.

They wrote to the court that, "It is arguable that the medical professionals involved in [Wong’s] gender transition should have exercised greater oversight and provided more guidance to this, at the time, young woman about the potential biological interactions of testosterone and [her] genetic disorder."

Ramsey called the case "heartbreaking."

"Jace Wong worked at daycare facilities and victimized at least six young children in her care, not to mention other minors whose images he possessed and distributed. It is not possible to measure the harm [she] caused. [Her] decades-long prison sentence, however, makes crystal clear that the Department of Justice will work tirelessly to remove perpetrators who victimize our most vulnerable citizens — young children — from society so they cannot continue their heinous behavior."

More than 400 files were found on cell phone that depicted severe sexual abuse, including child rape.

