Trump bungles answer to journo's question: 'Can a man become a woman?'

Who would have thought that Donald Trump would have a tough time answering the question: "Can a man become a woman?"

But last week, Trump bungled that question, in a Sept. 20 interview with Megyn Kelly, raising concerns among social conservatives and giving ammunition to those who claim he is weak on cultural issues, including abortion. Asked directly by Kelly on her SiriusXM show: "Can a man become a women?" the 45th president responded with a long "Ummm," then chuckled, and then said the following:

"In my opinion, you have a man, you have a woman. I ... think part of it is birth. Can the man give birth? No, no, although they'll come up with some answer to that also (Kelly chuckles). I heard just the other day they have a way that the man can give birth! No. I would say, I'll continue my stance on that."

DeSantis: No, how ridiculous that we're even asking that question.

TRENDING: 'Educational homicide': Zero students proficient in math at 40% of major city's high schools

The question came in a part of the interview dealing with transgender issues, in which Trump affirmed his tough stance against the trans agenda, in which he:

Backers of Trump's former ally and now rival Gov. Ron DeSantis quickly went to conservative media and X to contrast Trump's hesitant response to the question, "Can a man become a woman?" to DeSantis' matter-of-fact response when asked the same question. When Beck said to the Florida governor in an interview, "Let me ask you something: Can a man become a woman?" DeSantis answered: "No. How ridiculous that we're even asking that question."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

DeSantis sent out an X post with video of his response to Beck under the words: "That was easy." The conservative governor, who is still in second place but remains far behind the former president in polls, has sought to make an issue of Trump's past social liberalism, as well as Trump wavering on pro-life legislation in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision striking down Roe v. Wade.

“WEAK SAUCE”: @megynkelly rips Trump for refusing to say if a man can become a woman. “I like @RonDeSantis’ answer — I’m going to be honest — which is ‘no, no, no! Obviously no!'” “I don’t know if he’s trying to appease some group of trans voters that he thinks is going to make… pic.twitter.com/42yy1ypLCl — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 18, 2023

But Trump supporters said his record against transgender activism is clear and accused DeSantis – who has struggled to move his poll numbers – of desperately trying to sully Trump's record to score political points. Here is an X post by Trump supporter "JoMa" containing the full portion of the Kelly interview dealing with transgender topics:

As their candidate craters into fourth place, Team DeSantis is in desperation mode and lying about President Trump’s stance on the Transgender issue. Here’s the FULL segment of the Megyn Kelly interview on that topic. pic.twitter.com/Ww9UXi400Z — JoMa 🏴 (@joma_gc) September 16, 2023

In her own interview with Beck, Kelly – who is now an emboldened opponent of the transgender activist lobby – called Trump's response to her simple question about changing sex "weak sauce" and said, "I really wish he did better on that."

“I like Ron DeSantis' answer – I’m going to be honest – which is ‘no, no, no! Obviously no!'” she told Beck. “I don’t know if he’s [Trump is] trying to appease some group of trans voters that he thinks is going to make the difference with him. Even when I had Don Jr. [Trump's son] on my show, he was kinda' dancing around this issue. I think they think they're somehow going to be better with Democrats if they don't hit this straight on. Even though ...98 percent of the Republican Party is united on this issue. ... It is NOT a winner for any Republican to hedge on this.”

https://twitter.com/DeSantisWarRoom/status/1705319191228641712

On the larger question of Trump's softened rhetoric, here is Beck and Kelly discussing Trump's attempt, as Beck describes it, to appear more moderate in the assumption that the primary is essentially "over" and he is appealing to a general election audience. Note Kelly's take on whether that strategy will work:

Glenn Beck is saying what I'm saying: Trumps stance on abortion is the signal he's pivoting to the general election. The primary is over. DeSantis failed Trump is focused on Biden Megyn Kelly: "He's not going to lose any Rep voters to Biden on the issue of abortion" pic.twitter.com/CDWAyLTAxJ — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) September 18, 2023

You can watch Kelly's full, 67-minute interview with Trump here. Kelly's questions about transgender topics begin at the 28:40 mark. Trump's answer to "Can a man become a woman?" is at the 32:33 mark:

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.