Trump to hold $1 million fundraiser for case co-defendants, report says

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump is organizing a dinner this fall at his Mar-a-Lago home that could raise up to $1 million for his co-defendants and others involved in four indictments against him, The Messenger reported Thursday.

The former president’s sons will be in attendance at the event, and the date and details are still being planned by the Patriot Legal Defense Fund in coordination with the Save America political action committee (PAC), sources familiar with the discussions told The Messenger. The event will help foot the legal bills for those charged alongside Trump and witnesses involved in the indictments by Special Counsel Jack Smith, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

TRENDING: Already, 8 senators line up to support Ken Paxton in 'ambush' impeachment

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“It’s a family style dinner, very intimate and exclusive,” a Trump official told The Messenger.

The event is likely to host roughly two dozen individuals for the dinner, as well as 20 more for a reception beforehand, according to The Messenger.

Bragg indicted the former president on March 30 for allegedly falsifying business records when reimbursing a hush money payment to porn star actress Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair. Smith indicted Trump and aide Walt Nauta on June 8 over alleged mishandling of classified documents, and Trump again on Aug. 1 over alleged interference in the 2020 election and alleged involvement in Jan. 6.

Will Trump's fundraiser provide enough money to foot the legal bills for his co-defendants? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 75% (3 Votes) 25% (1 Votes)

Willis indicted the former president and 18 others on Aug. 14 over alleged interference in Georgia’s 2020 election. Among prominent co-defendants are attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, as well as former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Trump’s legal expenses were primarily being covered by Save America PAC, which it allocated $22 million toward in the first part of the year, until the Patriot Legal Defense Fund was launched in mid-July, according to The Messenger.

“Save America wasn’t really designed as a legal defense fund, so as the legal landscape evolved, so did this effort,” a Trump official familiar with the dinner’s planning told The Messenger. “The fact is that the Department of Justice is trying to bankrupt people and make them drown under legal bills, but Donald Trump is not going to let them.”

Despite Trump’s legal woes, his lead in the 2024 Republican primary has continued to grow since the first indictment in late March, according to the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average. For a 2024 national GOP primary, based on polls conducted between Aug. 24 and Sept. 1, the former president is ahead by almost 40 points, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 14.9%, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy with 6.8%, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley with 6.1% and former Vice President Mike Pence with 4.9%.

Trump did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today’s ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film “Sound of Freedom” – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children’s “right to consent” on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

“Pedophiles are sitting back right now,” says Ballard, “and going, ‘We’ve been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don’t have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us’ – IN AMERICA!”

Ballard’s concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, “THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION.”

But that’s just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites’ affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled “THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!