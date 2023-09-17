A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis turns on 'malignant narcissist' ex-president

'The total idolatry that I'm seeing from some of the supporters ... is really troubling'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 17, 2023 at 11:13am
Jenna Ellis, right, with President Donald Trump (Jenna Ellis Twitter profile)

(THE GUARDIAN) -- Jenna Ellis – the Donald Trump lawyer who like the former president faces criminal charges regarding attempted election subversion in his defeat by Joe Biden in 2020 – says she will not vote for him in the future because he is a “malignant narcissist” who cannot admit mistakes.

“I simply can’t support him for elected office again,” Ellis said. “Why I have chosen to distance is because of that frankly malignant narcissistic tendency to simply say that he’s never done anything wrong.”

Ellis, 38, was speaking on her show on American Family Radio, a rightwing evangelical network run by the American Family Association, a non-profit that by its own description has been “on the frontlines of America’s culture war” since 1977.

Read the full story ›

