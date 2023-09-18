Trump makes inspiring promise for Biden's political prisoners

Joe Biden has overseen federal governmental attacks on a lot of his political enemies.

Those who doubted the results of the suspect 2020 election? Charged with criminal counts over and over. The activists who fight for the lives of the unborn, in conflict with Biden's ideologies? Jailed. And more.

But President Trump, during a weekend appearance that the "Pray Vote Stand Summit" in Washington, said they'll be getting pardons or commutations should he be re-elected to the White House.

According to a report in the Washington Stand, that mercy will be extended to sidewalk counselors, pro-life advocates and "every political prisoner who's been unjustly persecuted by the Biden administration," he said.



TRENDING: COVID: The election variant

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He shared a number of the specific actions he would want to pursue, including a prohibition on the surgical mutilation of children by gender-change advocates in the medical industry, and more.

He cited the jail terms ordered for five pro-life activists who opposed an abortion corporation's operations in Washington.

"Marxists and Stalinists in the administration got a Washington, D.C, jury to convict five pro-life activists who are now facing up to 11 years in prison for simple acts of protest," he said.

At this point in time, is President Trump your top choice for the 2024 Republican presidential primaries? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (221 Votes) 4% (9 Votes)

It is Lauren Handy, John Hinshaw, Heather Idoni, William Goodman, and Herb Geraghty, members of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, who were convicted of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances and now could be jailed by the Biden administration for up to 11 years.

"Under Biden, others are being sentenced to 10, 15, and even 20 years in prison for retribution for their political beliefs, while Antifa and other groups burn down cities like Portland, like Minneapolis. ... They kill people; they loot; they plunder, and they go free," Trump charged.

"To reverse these cruel travesties of justice, tonight I’m announcing that the moment I win the election, I will appoint a special task force to rapidly review the cases of every political prisoner who’s been unjustly persecuted by the Biden administration … so that I can study the situation very quickly and sign their pardons or commutations on day one. Never again will the federal government be used to target religious believers," he said.

He added, "For nearly 250 years, our nation has been propelled by the power of prayer and guided by the hand of God in Heaven. It was faith that led the Pilgrims across the perilous seas of Plymouth Rock. They came to Plymouth Rock, and that was a long, arduous, and deadly journey. It was faith that moved our Founding Fathers to change history forever and proclaim that our rights do not come from anywhere other than from our Creator. And it was unflinching faith that inspired generations of pastors and patriots, chaplains and soldiers, farmers, workers, laborers, and pioneers to make America the greatest country in the history of the world."

He said contrary to the political ideologies of the leftists in the Biden administration, "Americans of faith are not a threat to our country; Americans of faith are the soul of our country."

He cited the transgender beliefs that the Biden administration is pushing on the American public at every turn.

"Probably number one on my list … I will sign a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation — think of it, sexual mutilation — in all 50 states," Trump said. "They mutilate our children, and we’re not going to let that happen."

He also warned of California's "depraved" effort to force parents to advocate for transgenderism to their children.

Further, he said, he would give states control over their education industries, closing down the federal Department of Education.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Believe it or not, today's high priests of climate-change apocalypse are correct in predicting that in just a few short years, the earth will become miserable, wretched and almost uninhabitable by human beings. But the grim future they envision won't come about because of "catastrophic climate change," but rather, because of the implementation of their completely insane and truly catastrophic agenda.

As Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore recently admitted, "If they actually achieve Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease." Likewise, writes energy expert and author Alex Epstein: "Today's proposed policies to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use would, if fully implemented, have truly apocalyptic consequences – making the world an impoverished, dangerous, and miserable place for most people."

Question: When the scientific case for global warming apocalypse consists primarily of a 1-degree Celsius rise in temperature over more than 130 years, what explains the obsession with an imminent, climate-caused end of the world?

Although many groups have been drawn into the Climate Change Cult – from the news media (which has warned of climate catastrophe, either global warming or a "new ice age," for over a century!), to innocent school kids indoctrinated by hysterical leftist teachers, to liberal Democrats who claim "climate change" will destroy the earth in a few years – the REAL villains are the national and global elites who KNOW the apocalyptic global warming religion is just a cruel hoax, but promote and exploit it as a means of accomplishing their ultimate goal: Transforming and ruling the world.

The heart and soul of today's bizarre, pagan climate-change religion, and the global elites' strategies for using it to rule all of mankind, is powerfully exposed and illuminated in the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, an issue titled "CULT OF THE CLIMATE APOCALYPSE: The elites' breathtaking strategy for ruling the world." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!